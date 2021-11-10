Henry Ruggs charged with 4 felonies after fatal car crash

Each DUI count is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of $2,000 to $5,000. Each reckless driving count carries a penalty of one to six years in prison and a fine in the same amount. If Ruggs is convicted of the DUI charges, Wolfson’s office said, he must be sentenced to prison — he cannot receive probation.

Ruggs was also charged with possessing a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a misdemeanor punishable in Nevada by a maximum of six months in prison or up to $1,000 in fines, or both.

One of Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff, did not take questions after the hearing from reporters but urged the public not to prejudge the facts in the case and “to let them do their work in the courtroom.”

Caption Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, who did not appear in court Wednesday, was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor for his role in a crash last week in Las Vegas that killed a woman. This file photo was taken through a glass window. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) Credit: Steve Marcus Credit: Steve Marcus

The collision occurred, police said, on Nov. 2 about 3:40 a.m. when the sports car Ruggs was driving slammed into an SUV. The fire department was called to the scene, police said, where responders found Tina Tintor, 23, dead in her vehicle. Her dog was also killed.

According to the district attorney’s office, Ruggs had been driving as fast as 156 mph. After Ruggs’ initial court appearance, on Nov. 3, Wolfson told reporters that Ruggs’ blood alcohol level was 0.16, or twice Nevada’s legal limit.

The Raiders released Ruggs on Nov. 2.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.