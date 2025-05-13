Henrique scores twice as the Oilers beat the Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 4 of playoff series

Nation & World News
Edmonton Oilers' Adam Henrique (19), Jake Walman (96) and Zach Hyman (18) celebrate after a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, Stuart Skinner made 23 saves and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their second-round NHL playoff series.

Evander Kane had a goal and an assist for Edmonton. Connor McDavid picked up an assist, extending his point streak to eight games.

The Oilers need one more win to advance. Game 5 is on Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Skinner was once again in net for Edmonton after replacing backup Calvin Pickard, who had rattled off six consecutive wins before getting injured in Game 2. Skinner, who had a 5.36 goals-against average coming into the game, improved to 1-3 in the postseason.

Adin Hill made 29 stops for the Golden Knights, who posted a dramatic 4-3 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night.

Edmonton got off to a quick start. Connor Brown stole a puck behind the net and sent it out front to Henrique in the slot. He blasted a one-timer past Hill at 1:27 for his second goal of the playoffs.

The Oilers scored again with 6:57 left in the first. Zach Hyman wrestled a puck from behind the net to Henrique in front and he chipped it in, setting off a scrum after Kane bowled over Hill on the play.

It was Henrique’s first multigoal playoff game since his rookie season in 2012.

Kane helped close it out when he elected to shoot on a 2-on-1, and it hit a defender’s skate and deflected in 7:38 into the second. It was his fourth of the postseason.

The Oilers have won all eight of their Game 4s since 2023.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Vegas Golden Knights' Mark Stone (61) and Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29) battle for the puck during the first period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo, front right, and Edmonton Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) battle for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) as Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) defends during the second period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill (33) makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman (18) as Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud (2) defends during the second period of Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 12, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

