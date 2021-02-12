Hendrick hesitant to change Bowman's engine before 500

Hendrick Motorsports suffered another blow when William Byron was involved in a crash in his qualifying race that destroyed his Chevrolet. Byron was set to start alongside teammate Bowman in a Hendrick sweep of the front row but now falls to the back in a backup car.

Hendrick will now have only one car at the front of the Daytona 500 field — maybe none if Bowman's engine is deemed too risky not to change.

“It's always something you weigh when you qualify in the front row — how aggressive do you get in the 150? Do you race hard? Do you not race hard? It's a balance,” Knaus said. "But the only way to get these guys practice is to legit race. I think (Byron) showed a lot of speed, so I think they made the right call (to race)."

The pole-sitter has not closed out a Daytona 500 victory since Dale Jarrett in 2000.

Alex Bowman stands by his car on pit road before the first of two qualifying NASCAR auto races for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux Credit: John Raoux

William Byron (24) and Ross Chastain (42) crash during the second NASCAR Daytona 500 duel qualifying auto race Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara