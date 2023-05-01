Helpful hand? Activist glues palm to podium on live Swiss TV

“No, no, sir, you’re not going to glue yourself to the set. I don't believe it!” said Seydoux, wagging a finger at the activist as the crowd jeered and booed. “Oh-la-la! It’s a shame. It’s a shame, sir, you’re taking a democratic program hostage. ... I refuse to co-host this show with you.

“You have strictly nothing to say, and I will now ask you to be evacuated,” he added, before sighing: “What an afternoon!”

A technician in a headset inspected the scene, but could not immediately figure out how to dislodge the activist, who proceeded to chat into the microphone of Switzerland’s public network, RTS.

Shortly afterward, technicians equipped with solvent arrived to remove the man and escort him away — though he struggled a bit and sat down to slow the eviction. Police then moved in to help, and the crowd jeered more as he was taken away.

The stunt echoed recent protests by Germany's Last Generation movement, whose climate activists have drawn attention for bringing traffic to a standstill by gluing themselves to the road.