ajc logo
X

Help! Spaniards spooked when their train stops in wildfire

Passengers take photos at a wildfire while traveling on a train in Zamora, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. When Francisco Seoane's train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside that was being engulfed by a wildfire, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at flames encroaching on both sides of the track. The Spaniard told The Associated Press it was scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane's railcar appearing alarmed as they look out of the windows Monday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seoane Perez)

Combined ShapeCaption
Passengers take photos at a wildfire while traveling on a train in Zamora, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. When Francisco Seoane's train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside that was being engulfed by a wildfire, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at flames encroaching on both sides of the track. The Spaniard told The Associated Press it was scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane's railcar appearing alarmed as they look out of the windows Monday. (AP Photo/Francisco Seoane Perez)

National & World News
Updated 41 minutes ago
When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track

MADRID (AP) — When Francisco Seoane’s train unexpectedly stopped in the Spanish countryside, he and other passengers got a fright when they looked out the window at wildfires encroaching on both sides of the track.

“It was really scary to see how quickly the fire spread. Just in the blink of an eye, a new bush began burning. It was a matter of seconds,” the Spaniard told The Associated Press on Monday.

“It suddenly become night,” he added. “And we could even smell the smoke” inside the railcar.

Video of the unscheduled — and unnerving — stop shows about a dozen passengers in Seoane’s railcar becoming alarmed as they look out of the windows.

Flames licked at the vegetation, and smoke darkened the blue skies as the train drew to a halt on Monday morning in the province of Zamora, where blazes have charred large areas of woodland in recent days. That province has recorded two deaths from wildfires in the past two days: a 69-year-old shepherd and a 62-year-old firefighter trapped in the flames.

With no passenger announcements coming over the train’s public address system, Seoane said passengers became agitated and began to stand up in the aisle.

An Adif spokeswoman told The AP that passengers were never in danger.

More than 30 forest fires around Spain have forced the evacuation of thousands of people and blackened some 22,000 hectares (54,300 acres) over the past week.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Editors' Picks
Man alerts neighbors when massive fire breaks out at Brookhaven apartments1h ago
The Jolt: Fani Willis’ Trump probe becomes flashpoint in lieutenant governor’s race
4h ago
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court
4h ago
Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets
4h ago
Delta orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets
4h ago
Josef Martinez not in starting lineup for second consecutive game
1h ago
The Latest
Europe's leaders look to ink energy deals to sidestep Russia
20m ago
No immediate ruling in Louisiana abortion case
21m ago
Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process
22m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top