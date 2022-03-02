Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction

Twiggs' mother, Ellie, was in the crowd along with a group of school friends, according to a story that Twiggs recounted to The New York Times. Ellie told her family that a boy who liked her said he had found Earhart's leather helmet on the ground and wanted to give it to her.

Twiggs inherited the helmet after his mother's death more than 20 years ago but had a difficult time convincing experts that it really had belonged to Earhart, who disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937.

That changed last fall when Twiggs succeeded in using photo matching technology to authenticate the helmet, which exactly matched the one seen in the 1928 photos, the Times said.

Attempts by The Associated Press to reach Twiggs on Wednesday were unsuccessful. Phone numbers listed for him were not in service.

Twiggs told the Times before last weekend's sale that he was relieved that his mother’s story turned out to be true.

“My mother kept it for Amelia. She thought it was the neatest thing. It was never about that boy she wouldn’t even name,” Twiggs said. “He didn’t impress her that much, but the helmet did.”