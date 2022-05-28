Helm scores late, Avalanche beat Blues 3-2 to win series

Compher, who had been held scoreless over the Avalanche's first nine games of the playoffs, broke free at the perfect time.

He pounced on the rebound of a shot from Josh Manson to tie the score 1-1 early in the second period. Compher then tied it 2-2 on a wrist shot from the faceoff dot with 9:41 left in the third.

Husso, who have up 13 goals on 93 shots over the previous three games, rebounded with a much stronger effort.

Colorado dominated play for long stretches, but could not solve Husso, who regained his job after Jordan Binnington went down with a lower body injury in Game 3. Husso robbed Nazem Kadri from close range early in the third period.

Husso had a 37-save shutout in a Game 1 win over Minnesota in the first round.

Faulk scored late in the first period on a wrist shot from between the circles. He sailed into the slot before taking a pass from Robert Thomas. The drive grazed off the arm of Kuemper. It was Faulk’s first goal of the postseason after handing out seven assists.

Kyrou also missed the net on a breakaway in the second period and had shot from close range stopped by Manson in the defensive play of the game after Kuemper was out of position.

Kyrou then converted on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Brayden Schenn to put the Blues up 2-1 at 9:34 of the second period.

The Blues forced a Game 5 by beating Colorado 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday on a goal by Tyler Bozak.

THE GREAT ONE

Wayne Gretzky attended the contest. Gretzky, who played 18 games for the Blues in the 1995-96 season, has a house in St. Louis. He drew a huge ovation from the crowd.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's J.T. Compher (37) is congratulated by Bowen Byram (4) after scoring during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's J.T. Compher (37) is congratulated by Bowen Byram (4) after scoring during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Devon Toews (7) passes as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso and Pavel Buchnevich (89) defend during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Devon Toews (7) passes as St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso and Pavel Buchnevich (89) defend during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola, right, reacts as teammates congratulate Colorado Avalanche's Darren Helm on his game-winning goal in the background during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Blues' Niko Mikkola, right, reacts as teammates congratulate Colorado Avalanche's Darren Helm on his game-winning goal in the background during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Darren Helm celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game to take the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's Darren Helm celebrates after scoring during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game to take the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption St. Louis Blues' Jordan Kyrou celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's J.T. Compher (37) scores past St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption Colorado Avalanche's J.T. Compher (37) scores past St. Louis Blues' Nick Leddy (4) during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined Shape Caption A puck bounces off Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42) as teammates Andrew Cogliano (11) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) watch along with St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson Combined Shape Caption A puck bounces off Colorado Avalanche's Josh Manson (42) as teammates Andrew Cogliano (11) and goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) watch along with St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Friday, May 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) Credit: Jeff Roberson Credit: Jeff Roberson