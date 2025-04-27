Nation & World News
Heliot Ramos' walk-off Little League homer gives Giants a 3-2 win over Rangers

Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants raced past the Rangers 3-2 on Sunday
San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos scores the game-winning run on a throwing error Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos scores the game-winning run on a throwing error Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By ERIC HE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants raced past the Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Ramos led off with a soft dribbler to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Rangers reliever Luke Jackson (0-3) threw the ball wide of first base, and then Jake Burger — after retrieving the ball in foul territory — threw wide of third in an effort to get Ramos. The errors allowed Ramos to score the winning run.

Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a single in the first. Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning, and the Giants tied it in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Christian Koss.

Giants starter Jordan Hicks allowed two runs in five innings, Hayden Birdsong worked three scoreless innings in relief and Camilo Doval (2-1) got the win after pitching the ninth.

Rangers starter Jack Leiter, making his first start in nearly a month after being placed on the 15-day injured list with a blister on his right middle finger, lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed two runs. He threw 76 pitches.

Key moment

Ramos' wild scamper around the bases on the first pitch from Jackson gave the Giants their second consecutive walk-off win.

Key stat

Koss’ game-tying single in the fourth was the first career RBI for the 27-year-old utility infielder.

Up next

Rangers: Open a four-game home series against the Athletics with LHP Patrick Corbin (2-0, 3.77 ERA) scheduled to start for the Rangers on Monday. The Giants are off Monday before traveling to San Diego for a two-game set. RHP Logan Webb (3-1, 1.98 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos (17) hits a single during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Rangers pitcher Luke Jackson, left, throws to first base on a single hit by San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. Ramos scored the winning run after throwing errors by Jackson and first baseman Jake Burger. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos, center, is mobbed by teammates after scoring the game-winning run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos (17) celebrates with teammates after the team's victory over the Texas Rangers in a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

San Francisco Giants' Heliot Ramos reacts after scoring the game-wining run against the Texas Rangers during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Rangers' Adolis García, right, strikes out next to San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Rangers pitcher Caleb Boushley throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien removes his helmet after striking out during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Texas Rangers' Adolis García, right, walks past San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey after striking out during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 27, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

