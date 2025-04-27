Heliot Ramos' walk-off Little League homer gives Giants a 3-2 win over Rangers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Heliot Ramos circled the bases on an infield single and two Texas errors for a Little League homer in the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants raced past the Rangers 3-2 on Sunday.

With the game tied in the bottom of the ninth, Ramos led off with a soft dribbler to the right of the pitcher’s mound. Rangers reliever Luke Jackson (0-3) threw the ball wide of first base, and then Jake Burger — after retrieving the ball in foul territory — threw wide of third in an effort to get Ramos. The errors allowed Ramos to score the winning run.

Marcus Semien drove in two runs with a single in the first. Wilmer Flores drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half of the inning, and the Giants tied it in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Christian Koss.