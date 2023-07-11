At least 5 dead after helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashes near Mount Everest in Nepal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
Updated 28 minutes ago
X
At least five people have been killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the flight is still missing

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — At least five people were killed after a helicopter carrying foreign tourists crashed Tuesday near Mount Everest in Nepal, and one other person on the aircraft was still missing.

The helicopter crashed in the Lamajura area and rescuers had recovered the bodies of five people and were searching for the sixth, said Basanta Bhattarai, the chief government administrator in the area.

The aircraft was returning to the capital Kathmandu on Tuesday morning after bringing the five tourists on a sightseeing trip to the world’s highest peak.

The tourists were believed to be Mexican nationals while the pilot was Nepalese.

Airport official Sagar Kadel said weather conditions had caused changes to be made to the helicopter's planned flight route.

It is common for flights to be delayed and routes changed during the monsoon season amid heavy rains.

The tourist and mountaineering season ended in May with the onset of the rainy season and tourist flights to the mountains are less common this time of year as visibility is poor and weather conditions become unpredictable.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Atlanta artist creates world’s largest tattoo, honors Migos rapper Takeoff

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

UPDATE: Christine King Farris to lie in state Friday at Georgia Capitol
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Grand jurors who will consider Trump charges to be selected Tuesday
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

DeKalb residents say they want a voice in training center referendum effort
13h ago

Friends, family remember 12-year-old girl who died at Tucker hotel pool
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israelis block highways in nationwide protests over government's plan to overhaul...
22m ago
NATO summit boosted by Turkey's decision to end opposition to Sweden's bid to join...
38m ago
China signs pact with Solomon Islands to boost cooperation on 'law enforcement and...
44m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
9h ago
HGTV is making our homes boring and us sad, one study says
19h ago
A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top