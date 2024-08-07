Nation & World News

Helicopter with 5 people on board crashes in the mountains northwest of Nepal's capital

Police in Nepal say a helicopter with five people on board has crashed in the mountains just north of the capital
Updated 5 minutes ago

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A helicopter with five people on board crashed on Wednesday in the mountains just north of Nepal’s capital, police said.

The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu international airport and was heading towards the town of Syaprubeshi.

The helicopter, which belongs to Nepal-based Air Dynasty, had lost contact with the tower minutes after takeoff.

The four passengers are Chinese nationals, and the pilot is a Nepali man. No further details were immediately available.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

They ran for their lives as boulders and water banged at their door. Now everything is...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Rain-related disasters have killed more than 250 in a deadly week across Asia
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Cambodia breaks ground on China-funded canal and says it will be built 'no matter the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Protests and violence break out again in Bangladesh amid calls for the government's...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bob Woodward's next book, 'War,' will focus on conflict abroad and politics at home5m ago
Thai court dissolves progressive Move Forward Party, which won election but was blocked...18m ago
Japan's SoftBank reduces its investment losses with gains in Alibaba and other holdings18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Morehouse School of Medicine receives $175M donation in largest gift to HBCUs
Debby: Reporters’ dispatches from South Georgia and coastal Georgia
Georgia Democrats rally around Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz