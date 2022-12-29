Helicopter, with 4 on board, crashes in Gulf of Mexico

Hernandez said the oil platform is operated by Houston-based Walter Oil and Gas. A person who answered a reporter's phone call to the company's headquarters Thursday said no one was immediately available to comment.

Weather didn't appear to be a factor in the crash, Hernandez said, as there were no reports of storms in the area Thursday.

Two weeks ago, the Coast Guard rescued three people after a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. That crash occurred Dec. 15 south of Terrebonne Bay, roughly 60 miles (96.56 kilometers) west of the area the Coast Guard was searching Thursday.

AP writer Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed to this story.