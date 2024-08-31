Nation & World News

Helicopter goes missing in Russia's Far East with 22 people believed onboard

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east with 22 people on board
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine says one of its Western-donated F-16 warplanes has crashed
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Member of British journalist team dies after Russian missile hits hotel in eastern...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Russian missile hits the Ukrainian president's home city as it mourns deaths in an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ukraine counts on new long-range weapon to bypass Western restrictions and hit deep into...
The Latest
Error messages and lengthy online queues greet fans scrambling to secure Oasis reunion...12m ago
Kimi Antonelli named as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Formula 1's Mercedes30m ago
6 people hurt in a knife attack on a bus in Germany. No political or religious motive...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County