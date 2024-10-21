Nation & World News

Helicopter crashes into radio tower in Houston, killing 4

Officials say four people aboard a tour helicopter were killed when it crashed into a radio tower in Houston and burst into flames
Updated 33 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed into a radio tower in Houston and burst into flames, officials said.

The helicopter went down just before 8 p.m. Sunday in a neighborhood east of downtown after taking off from Ellington Field, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away, Mayor John Whitmire said at a news conference. He didn't know the flight's destination.

Officials said no one on the ground was injured, and no nearby homes were damaged, though some vehicles were. The crash sparked a fire that burned about 100 to 200 yards (91 to 183 meters) of grass, officials said.

Firefighters at a nearby station heard the crash and responded, Whitmire said. He said it was a “terrible accident scene” and that the tower and helicopter were destroyed. Some area residents lost power, Whitmire said.

“It is surrounded by residences and that’s where we were very fortunate — that it didn’t topple in one direction or another,” Whitmire said. “And the fireball pretty much was isolated.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it is investigating the crash of the Robinson R44 II helicopter, which preliminary information shows was operating as an air tour flight. The NTSB said the helicopter crashed into a radio tower “under unknown circumstances,” resulting in a fire.

Officials said the four people aboard the helicopter included a child but the identities of the victims and their ages have not yet been released.

Police and fire officials have urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation.

Police officers on Monday were scouring an area of around 4 acres (1.6 hectares) for debris from the crash, said Lt. Jonathan French.

NTSB investigators were expected to arrive Monday to begin documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.

A view from the north side of the collapsed radio tower where a helicopter collided with the structure, killing all aboard Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 in Houston. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather near the site of a helicopter crash Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view from the north side of the collapsed radio tower where a helicopter collided with the structure, killing all aboard Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 in Houston. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view from the north side of the collapsed radio tower where a helicopter collided with the structure, killing all aboard Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 in Houston. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view from the north side of the collapsed radio tower where a helicopter collided with the structure, killing all aboard Monday, Oct. 21, 2024 in Houston. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Houston Fire Department shows the destruction caused by a helicopter crash in the city's Second Ward, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Houston Fire Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Houston Fire Department shows the scene of a helicopter crash in the city's Second Ward, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Houston Fire Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Woman, baby rescued from burning apartment building in SW Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

After Helene, Georgia pilots fly into action to help destroyed towns
Placeholder Image

Driver caused deadly I-75 crash in Cobb during Hurricane Helene, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

'Stunning security failures' led to assassination attempt at Trump rally, House report...
The Latest
'You are not my king,' Indigenous Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles14m ago
Russia investigates the claimed shoot-down of a cargo jet in Sudan's Darfur region17m ago
Texas man whose execution was halted by subpoena won't testify in person before lawmakers19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse