Helicopter crashes in Houston’s Second Ward after hitting radio tower, killing 4, officials say

Houston authorities are investigating a helicopter that might have crashed into a radio tower, killing four people on board, including a child
8 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — A helicopter reportedly crashed Sunday in Houston after hitting a radio tower, killing four people on board, including a child, fire officials said.

Houston authorities said the aircraft, an R44 helicopter, went down just before 8 p.m. in Houston's Second Ward, east of the city's downtown, after apparently taking off from Ellington Field about 15 miles away.

The identities of the victims and their ages have not yet been released.

“PIO is en route to a reported helicopter crash at Engelke & Ennis," the fire department said Sunday evening on X.

“The helicopter that crashed in Second Ward was not an HPD helicopter, it was a private touring helicopter,” Houston City Councilmember Mario Castillo said on X, although that could not be immediately confirmed.

Local media outlets reported a large amount of emergency personnel responding to the scene.

Police and fire officials have urged residents near the crash site to call 911 if they find anything on their property that could help in their investigation.

