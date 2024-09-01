Nation & World News

Helicopter crash that killed Iran's president was caused by climatic conditions, report finds

Iranian state TV says an official investigation into the helicopter crash in May that killed Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and seven other people found it was caused by challenging climatic and atmospheric conditions
FILE - In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue team members work at the scene of a crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this photo provided by Moj News Agency, rescue team members work at the scene of a crash of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan in northwestern Iran, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Azin Haghighi, Moj News Agency via AP, File)
1 hour ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An official investigation into the helicopter crash in May that killed Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and seven other people found it was caused by challenging climatic and atmospheric conditions, Iranian state TV reported Sunday.

The final report of the Supreme Board of the General Staff of the Armed Forces said the main cause of the helicopter crash was the complex climatic conditions of the region in spring, state TV said.

The report also cited the sudden appearance of a thick mass of dense fog rising upwards as the helicopter collided with the mountain.

According to the report, there were no signs of sabotage in parts and systems.

Raisi died alongside seven others including his foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the crash in a remote mountainous area in northwestern Iran.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran's president orders investigation after activists alleged police tortured man to...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Houthi video shows the Yemeni rebels planted bombs on tanker now threatening Red Sea oil...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: 10 Hamas militants killed in Israeli operation in West Bank
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Greek-flagged tanker is burning after Houthi attacks, but no sign of oil spill
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

‘Deadpool’ tops charts yet again as 'Reagan' beats expectations on sluggish Labor Day...7m ago
Israelis erupt in protest to demand a cease-fire after 6 more hostages die in Gaza10m ago
Leclerc delights home F1 fans with Italian GP win as Ferrari's bold strategy pays off11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Presidential race shake-up sharply increases voter registrations in Georgia
$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?