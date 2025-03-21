Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Hegseth says he'll meet with Musk at the Pentagon to discuss 'efficiencies'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says he will be meeting with billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon Friday to discuss “innovation, efficiencies & smarter production.”
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions from reporters during a meeting with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions from reporters during a meeting with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said late Thursday that he would be meeting with billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon Friday to discuss "innovation, efficiencies & smarter production."

Musk, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, and his Department of Government Efficiency have played an integral role in the administration's push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. Musk has faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although Trump's supporters have hailed it.

A senior defense official told reporters Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department.

In a post on Musk's X platform, Hegseth emphasized that “this is NOT a meeting about ‘top secret China war plans,'” denying a story published by The New York Times late Thursday.

Hegseth is also scheduled to deliver remarks with Trump at the White House Friday morning.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth responds to questions from reporters during a meeting with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey at the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)

Credit: AP

Pentagon is cutting up to 60,000 civilian jobs. About a third of those took voluntary resignations

DOGE official takes a leadership role at USAID, an agency Musk's team has helped dismantle

Elon Musk puts Georgia Republicans on the defensive — and gives Democrats a rallying cry

As President Donald Trump doubles down on Elon Musk, Georgia Democrats prepare to make him a midterm election target.

The Latest

FILE - A plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

Heathrow Airport to close Friday after fire knocks out power to part of London

10m ago

No. 11 seed Drake holds on after blowing big lead and beats Missouri 67-57 in March Madness opener

13m ago

Deportees from the US hop embassy-to-embassy in Panama in a desperate scramble to seek asylum

13m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.