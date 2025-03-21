Hegseth says he'll meet with Musk at the Pentagon to discuss 'efficiencies'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said late Thursday that he would be meeting with billionaire Elon Musk at the Pentagon Friday to discuss "innovation, efficiencies & smarter production."
Musk, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, and his Department of Government Efficiency have played an integral role in the administration's push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. Musk has faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although Trump's supporters have hailed it.
A senior defense official told reporters Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department.
In a post on Musk's X platform, Hegseth emphasized that “this is NOT a meeting about ‘top secret China war plans,'” denying a story published by The New York Times late Thursday.
Hegseth is also scheduled to deliver remarks with Trump at the White House Friday morning.
