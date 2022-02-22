Hedge fund returns to court in battle to buy Lee Enterprises

Alden Global Capital has already lost one lawsuit in the takeover battle when a judge decided last week that it wouldn't be able to nominate its own directors at Lee's March 10 annual meeting. Now it wants the court to decide how many votes Lee's chairman and its lead independent director need to be re-elected.

This new lawsuit is the latest round in the fight that began in November when Alden offered to add Lee to its growing collection of newspapers by paying $24 a share, or roughly $141 million, for the Davenport, Iowa, based company. The publisher of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Omaha World-Herald and dozens of other newspapers rejected Alden's bid in December, saying said it "grossly undervalued" the company.