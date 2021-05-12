Heckled Harper homers, Realmuto exits early, Phils top Nats

While Harper began things, Knapp effectively finished off the victory for Philadelphia. Knapp capped a three-run inning with a two-run, bases-loaded single.

Chase Anderson (2-3) retired 15 of 16 after yielding two hits to begin the game, then Turner hit his eighth homer on the first pitch of the sixth.

Juan Soto walked to end Anderson’s night and scored two batters later on Kyle Schwarber’s single.

Fedde (2-4) threw only one perfect inning --- his last --- while making it through five. He surrendered five hits, three walks and three runs and struck out five.

Rhys Hoskins delivered the Phillies second run with an RBI single in the third, and Andrew McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly an inning later.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LHP Archie Bradley (left oblique strain) is scheduled to make a rehabilitation appearance Wednesday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bradley has not pitched for Philadelphia since April 10.

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) threw 62 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday. “He threw a little bit more than we anticipated, which to me is a good sign,” manager Dave Martinez said. … RHP Wander Suero (left oblique strain) was examined and worked out before Tuesday’s game. Martinez said if things went well the reliever could be activated Wednesday or Thursday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.83 ERA) makes his start since his three-hit shutout of Milwaukee on Thursday. He was 1-1 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts against Washington last season.

Nationals: LHP Jon Lester (0-1, 2.70 ERA), who has gone five innings in both of his starts this year for Washington, takes the mound as the series continues.

