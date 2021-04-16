ajc logo
Heavy, wet snow shows another side of spring in New England

Snow covers daffodils during a spring storm, Friday, April 16, 2021, in in East Derry, N.H. Some portions of New England received about a half a foot of snow from the storm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Credit: Charles Krupa

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
New Englanders who had enjoyed an early spring are getting a kick in the seat of the pants with a storm packing powerful gusts, rain and heavy, wet snow

BOSTON (AP) — New Englanders who had enjoyed an early spring were brought back to a cold, blustery reality Friday with a storm packing powerful wind gusts, lashing rain and heavy, wet snow.

More than a foot of snow piled up Spofford in western New Hampshire, and wind gusts hit 60 mph (96 kph) at the Isles of Shoals about 6 miles (10 kilometers) off the New Hampshire Coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow fell from New York’s Hudson Valley to northern New York and eastward throughout New England.

The wind and heavy snow caused sporadic power outages and created slippery conditions. In Maine, three vehicles hydroplaned and crashed in a period of an hour on the Maine Turnpike before the rain turned to snow. One of them burst into flames; the driver escaped without injury.

Elsewhere, the town of Ashford recorded 10 inches (24 centimeters) and Ashburnham saw 8.5 inches (22 centimeters) of snow in Massachusetts. Stafford, Connecticut, got a little over 3 inches (8 centimeters).

Winter weather warnings or advisories were posted for large swaths of Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts. The storm could linger in some areas into Saturday.

Blooming flowers that quickly became covered in snow demonstrated how quickly the weather can change in New England.

But late-season snowfall isn't unusual. The region sometimes sees snowfall in May.

A snowplow clears the snow from Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., as several inches of snow falls on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Credit: Kristopher Radder

Several cars and tractor-trailers get stuck in the snow on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., as several inches of snow falls on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Credit: Kristopher Radder

Robert Clark, of Marlboro, Vt., clears the snow off his vehicle on Augur Hole Road, in Marlboro, Vt., before turning onto Route 9 as several inches of snow falls on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Credit: Kristopher Radder

Snow piles up on the blossoms of a crabapple tree outside of Henniker, N.H., Friday morning, April 16, 2021 after a spring snow storm hit overnight (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)
Credit: Geoff Forester

New England College student Colin Reardon wipes snow off the back of his pickup truck before going out to eat on Friday morning, April 16, 2021, in Henniker, N.H. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP)
Credit: Geoff Forester

Snow covers new leaves sprouting out of a maple tree in Marshfield, Vt., on Friday, April 16, 2021. A spring storm brought snow, rain and the threat of power outages to New England and northern New York. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)
Credit: Lisa Rathke

