Heavy snowfall drops tree branches onto power lines, causing outages in New England

A storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England with some locations recording more than a half-foot (15 centimeters) of snowfall on Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and causing slick roads that contributed to a fiery propane truck crash in Vermont.

Evacuations were ordered in two communities, including at a pair of schools, after the propane tanker went off the Vermont Route 14 bridge into the Black River in Irasburg and caught fire, state police said.

Emergency workers created a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) perimeter around the crash site in the event of an explosion, but firefighters opted to let the blaze burn itself out after drone video revealed a puncture in the 10,000-gallon (38-kiloliter) tank that reduced the likelihood of a catastrophic blast. The driver was unhurt, officials said.