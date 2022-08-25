ajc logo
X

Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 182 in Afghanistan

National & World News
1 hour ago
Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in different parts of Afghanistan have left hundreds of people dead in the past month

ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least 182 people have been killed and hundreds more injured during a month of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations and the ruling Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban’s spokesman, said Thursday that more than 250 people were injured as the result of the flash flooding, while more than 3,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged. Mujahid said at least 182 people had been killed.

The heaviest death toll occurred between August 16 and August 21, when 63 people were killed in the flash floods. Thirty others are reported missing and more than 8,200 families are affected across 13 provinces, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Recently in eastern Logar province, villagers in the Khushi district had said that the flooding was unprecedented in the area's history. There, the deluge has wiped out animals, houses and agricultural lands. People have been driven from their homes to find refuge in the mountains.

In northern Parwan province, the flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts.

The local weather department has warned that more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 people the month before.

Editors' Picks
Reaction to Biden’s student debt relief falls along familiar partisan divide15h ago
Rome police investigate possible ‘swatting’ at Rep. Greene’s home
17h ago
Fights up 200% this year at Clayton County schools, superintendent says
17h ago
Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
12h ago
Police release photo of vehicle involved in SW Atlanta fatal shooting
12h ago
As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy
5h ago
The Latest
German cultural group criticizes climate activists' protest
7m ago
Russia says station attack was on Ukrainian military target
8m ago
MacKenzie Scott supports child mentors with $44 million gift
8m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
16h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
17h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
18h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top