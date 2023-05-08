Heavy rains lead to flooded roads, basements in Germany

In Zollernalbkreis county in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, hundreds of firefighters were on duty late Sunday after thunderstorms led to creeks bursting their banks and flooding streets, German news agency dpa reported Monday.

Several families in the town of Balingen were unable to leave their homes because floodwaters had risen around the buildings, according to dpa. They had to flee to upper floors where they waited until firefighters rescued them using ladders.