Nation & World News

Heavy rains kill at least 7 in Rio de Janeiro state, 4-year-old rescued after 16 hours under mud

Heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro state have killed at least seven people while a 4-year-old girl was rescued after more than 16 hours under mud
Rescue workers carry a 4-year-old girl who was rescued from her collapsed house after heavy rains, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Rescue workers carry a 4-year-old girl who was rescued from her collapsed house after heavy rains, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
17 minutes ago

PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Heavy rains in Rio de Janeiro state have killed at least seven people, authorities said Saturday, while a 4-year-old girl was rescued after more than 16 hours under mud.

The girl was pulled out alive in the city of Petropolis, 69 kilometers (43 miles) north of Rio. Rescue teams had to stop their work Friday night because of risks of new landslides in the region.

The girl's father died as a house was knocked to the ground. She survived because he protected her with his body, members of rescue teams said. Three more people died in the same place.

“My son was a warrior, he spent all that time there and saved his little daughter,” Roberto Napoleão, the grandfather of the girl, told journalists. “You can't imagine what it is like to lose a son. It hurts so much.”

Mayors in the state and Gov. Claudio Castro had alarmed residents of potential problems for the weekend since Thursday.

Firefighters have struggled to reach those hit by heavy rains, many of them residents of long endangered areas. Sniffing dogs were also part of the rescue efforts. Almost 100 people had been saved, authorities said.

Local authorities in Teresopolis, close to Petropolis, said that one person was still missing after the heavy rains.

Meteorologists say the heavy rains that hit Rio state are moving towards the neighboring state of Espirito Santo.

Rescue workers carry a 4-year-old girl who was rescued from her collapsed house after heavy rains, in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers look for victms after heavy rains in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Rescue workers carry a 4-year-old girl who was rescued from her collapsed house after heavy rains in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A person stands in a partially damaged cemetery after heavy rains in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Grave sites seen damaged in a cemetery after heavy rains in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro state, Brazil, Saturday, March 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Bananas bring their famous ‘Banana Ball’ to Gwinnett
1h ago

Credit: AP

How an Aruba-born catcher in the Braves system gives back to his island

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: AP

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies...
54m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Longtime Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos dies at 94
2m ago
March Madness: Another year without a perfect NCAA men's bracket
4m ago
Caleb Love scores 19, leads Arizona past Dayton 78-68 for second Sweet 16 trip in 3...
7m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta