ajc logo
X

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

National & World News
By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
Updated 32 minutes ago
Parts of Florida were facing heavy rain and wind as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state.

Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during these conditions is not recommended. It's better to wait. Turn around, don't drown," the city of Miami tweeted.

The city was towing stranded vehicles from flooder roadways.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said the storm tested the system of drainage pumps the city has recently installed as climate change has increasingly made flooding an issue in the low-lying area.

“We moved the water off pretty quickly, but in some areas, obviously, it was really challenging,” Gelber said. “There were some problems getting through on some streets, one of the main arteries was unpassable, but by and large water is dissipating.”

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, if it reaches tropical storm status.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the storm was centered about 105 miles (185 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. It was moving northeast at 18 mph (30 kph). A tropical storm warning that had been in effect for the state's east coast was discontinued. A tropical storm warning remained in effect for the northwestern Bahamas. A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were clocked near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

The storm was expected to reach tropical storm strength off Florida’s eastern coast Saturday night and strengthen through Monday as it moves away from Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean.

In Cuba, the storm killed three people, damaged dozens of homes in Havana and cut off electricity in some areas, according to authorities. Heavy rainfall continued Saturday, but was diminishing as the weather system moved away from the island.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said most government services, such as bus routes and trains, planned to operate as normal over the weekend. Canal levels in South Florida have been lowered to minimize flooding from heavy rains.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began Tuesday. This is an unusually early start to the storm season but not unprecedented for Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible in South Florida, including the Florida Keys. The storm is not expected to produce huge winds or major storm surge. But local flooding is likely.

Combined ShapeCaption
A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Mike Stocker

A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Mike Stocker

Combined ShapeCaption
A driver climbs out of his stalled car after he tried to move it to higher ground from the flooded parking lot at the Beachwalk at Sheridan Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla., on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Mike Stocker

Credit: Mike Stocker

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks down a flooded street in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Saturday June 4, 2022, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Mike Stocker

A person walks down a flooded street in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Saturday June 4, 2022, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Mike Stocker

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks down a flooded street in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Saturday June 4, 2022, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Mike Stocker

Credit: Mike Stocker

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman walks her dog during a brief pause during a heavy downpour, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

A woman walks her dog during a brief pause during a heavy downpour, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman walks her dog during a brief pause during a heavy downpour, Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Miami. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Young boys paddle an inflatable kayak on a flooded Miami street, Saturday, June 4, 2022. A tropical storm warning was in effect along portions of coastal Florida and the northwestern Bahamas. Several Miami streets were flooded and authorities were towing abandoned vehicles (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Credit: Marta Lavandier

Combined ShapeCaption
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Mileidy Erazo, 6, holds her dog Canelo as he swims in floodwater near her apartment in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Hilderbrandt, right, paddles on NE 2nd Ave., in Oakland Park, Fla., Saturday, June 4, 2022. Tropical weather brought heavy rain and flooding to South Florida. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Combined ShapeCaption
Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Combined ShapeCaption
Furniture and plants from the RedBar Brickell bar litter the sidewalk after rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex caused flooding Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Brickell area near downtown Miami. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Credit: Pedro Portal

Combined ShapeCaption
Rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex floods the Brickell area near downtown Miami, Saturday June 4, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex floods the Brickell area near downtown Miami, Saturday June 4, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Combined ShapeCaption
Rainfall from Tropical Storm Alex floods the Brickell area near downtown Miami, Saturday June 4, 2022. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Pedro Portal

Credit: Pedro Portal

Combined ShapeCaption
A person holds up an umbrella to guard against a light rain as cars and buses sit stalled due to flooding on Southwest First Avenue in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

A person holds up an umbrella to guard against a light rain as cars and buses sit stalled due to flooding on Southwest First Avenue in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Combined ShapeCaption
A person holds up an umbrella to guard against a light rain as cars and buses sit stalled due to flooding on Southwest First Avenue in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP)

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Editors' Picks
Hartsfield-Jackson goes orange for victims of gun violence5h ago
Cobb’s Mt. Bethel agrees to pay $13.1 million to leave United Methodist Church
Cobb parents accused of leaving children in hot car while shopping for groceries
OPINION: The campaign interviews I won’t forget
OPINION: The campaign interviews I won’t forget
Scouts sell off camps under strain from sex abuse suits
14h ago
The Latest
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
40m ago
LEADING OFF: Yankees arms dominate early, Scherzer nipped
53m ago
Source: Whitmer, McConnell, Evers on Wisconsin gunman's list
1h ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top