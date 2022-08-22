Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Huckaby said that the flooding started overnight on streets and interstates.

“It fell very, very quickly,” Huckaby said. “We had some locations there in Dallas that had more than 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain even in one hour.”

He noted that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there's just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

Around White Rock Lake in Dallas, standing water covered some grassy fields. And after months of being dried by hundred-degree temperatures and almost no precipitation, the lake’s concrete spillway was engulfed by a torrential flow.

The heavy rain is expected to move out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area later Monday, Huckaby said.

Cars that stalled in high water sit in receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Heavy rain falls outside Richardson City Hall after a late nite minor fire burned inside Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)