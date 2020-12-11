Heavy job cuts in $4.1 bln rescue plan for Portugal airline

The airline was already in difficulty before the pandemic and would go bankrupt without help, Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos told a news conference.

Other European airlines are taking similar tough steps.

TAP is one of Europe’s smaller airlines, but its fate is a hot-button political issue for the country’s minority Socialist government which is struggling to contain the pandemic and is coming off a bruising battle in parliament to pass its 2021 state budget.

The rescue brings another financial burden on taxpayers and sets up a possible confrontation with trade unions.

TAP is part of the Star Alliance, a global airline partnership. It flies to more than 80 destinations in about 30 countries, focusing mainly on North and South America and Africa.