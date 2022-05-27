BreakingNews
Trump probe: Fulton grand jury prepares to hear testimony
ajc logo
X

Heavy floods damage crops, cut off communities in Suriname

National & World News
1 hour ago
Authorities say widespread flooding in the South American country of Suriname has isolated communities, devastated crops and shuttered schools and businesses

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Widespread flooding in the South American country of Suriname has isolated communities, devastated crops and shuttered schools and businesses, according to authorities.

Heavy rains in recent days battered the country’s interior and southern regions, where farms and electrical and water purification infrastructures are under water, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said late Thursday.

The agency said Suriname’s southern region is only accessible by aircraft or boat for now, and that further flooding is possible given ongoing intense rainfall. It added that concerns are growing over the lack of food and potable water, as well as the presence of sewage and a growing number of mosquitos that could lead to an outbreak in illnesses.

Editors' Picks
Feds interview Georgia Republicans who refused to serve as ‘fake’ electors10h ago
Herschel Walker‘s response to Texas shootings reflects on his own history with guns
23h ago
The Jolt: Donald Trump ’stunned’ by Brad Raffensperger’s primary win
2h ago
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
9h ago
Documents reveal sea burials for 13 USS Indianapolis sailors
9h ago
Panel: Rename Georgia military bases after Eisenhower, Moore
19h ago
The Latest
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
8m ago
Shanghai lockdown: Residents demand release, and some get it
9m ago
Tank vs talk: Gervonta Davis aims to quiet challenger Romero
18m ago
Featured
The African Methodist Episcopal Church said it is investigating “possible financial irregularities” in retirement fund investments the church holds.

AME Church sues former executive director over missing millions
19h ago
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting near I-285 in DeKalb
16h ago
Shooting at Buckhead gas station leaves man injured; 2 suspects sought
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top