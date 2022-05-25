ajc logo
X

Heat's Tyler Herro (groin) out for Game 5 against Celtics

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

caption arrowCaption
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Tyler Herro’s strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro's strained left groin forced the Miami Heat to rule him out of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

It was the second consecutive game that Herro — the NBA's sixth man of the year this season — has needed to miss because of the injury.

Herro has averaged 13.5 points in the playoffs on 41% shooting, down considerably from his regular-season numbers of 20.7 points on nearly 45% shooting.

The Celtics got defensive player of the year Marcus Smart back for Game 5. Smart missed Game 4 because of a sprained right ankle.

The Heat and Celtics were tied 2-2 entering the game Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart come back on the court after leaving temporarily with an injury during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart come back on the court after leaving temporarily with an injury during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

caption arrowCaption
Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart come back on the court after leaving temporarily with an injury during the second half of Game 3 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Twitter to pay $150M penalty over privacy of users' data
17m ago
Boat with reported 842 Haitian migrants winds up in Cuba
17m ago
Elon Musk revises Twitter financing plan; shares jump
23m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top