X

Heat's Jimmy Butler sidelined for Game 2 against Knicks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
34 minutes ago
Jimmy Butler won’t play for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler won't play for the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night because of a sprained right ankle.

Butler was hurt after being fouled with 5:05 to play Sunday in the Heat's 108-101 victory in Game 1. He was able to stay in the game, finishing with 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Butler is the leading scorer in the playoffs thus far, averaging 35.5 points per game.

Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson will warm up before the game to see if they can play for the Knicks. Randle missed Game 1 after spraining his left ankle again in New York's clinching victory over Cleveland in the first round.

Brunson was added to the injury report Monday with right ankle soreness. Coach Tom Thibodeau said there wasn't any specific play where the point guard was hurt.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena3h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Decision day: Kemp signs bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights
3h ago

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison
4h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
31m ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
31m ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden sending 1,500 troops for Mexico border migrant surge
4m ago
Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban
5m ago
Navy commander pulled from job after SEAL candidate death
7m ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
2h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top