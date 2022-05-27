ajc logo
Heat's Herro out, Celtics' Smart, Williams available to play

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo (13) screens Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) as Tyler Herro, left, drives during the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals playoff series, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — Heat guard Tyler Herro remained sidelined because of a strained left groin as Miami tries to stave off elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Friday night.

The reigning sixth man of the year hasn't played since Game 3 of the Heat's matchup with the Celtics.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Herro has made progress and wants to play, but that this was deemed to be the most responsible decision.

“He’s not quite ready, to step into this kind of intensity of a game,” Spoelstra said.

Boston's Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Robert Williams III (left knee soreness) tested their injuries pregame and are available to play.

