Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Heathrow Airport closes for the day after a fire knocks out power, disrupting hundreds of flights

Britain’s Heathrow Airport has closed for the full day Friday after an electrical substation fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe’s biggest travel hubs
FILE - A plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A plane takes off over a road sign near Heathrow Airport in London, June 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Updated 34 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Heathrow Airport closed for the full day Friday after a fire knocked out its power, disrupting flights for hundreds of thousands of passengers at one of Europe's biggest travel hubs.

Several flights were diverted to Gatwick Airport, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and Ireland’s Shannon Airport, tracking services showed. At least 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow were affected already, including several from U.S. cities that were canceled, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said.

“To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, we have no choice but to close Heathrow” for the full day, the airport said. “We expect significant disruption over the coming days, and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens.”

Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports for international travel. It had its busiest January on record earlier this year, with more than 6.3 million passengers, up more than 5% for the same period last year. January also was the 11th month in a row it averaged over 200,000 passengers a day, with the airport citing transatlantic travel as a key contributor.

Seven United Airlines flights returned to their origin or diverted to other airports and its flights Friday to Heathrow were canceled, the airline said.

The FlightAware website showed more cancelations including two from John F. Kennedy International in New York, a Delta Airlines flight and an American Airlines flight.

Heathrow said in its statement it will provide an update on its operations when it has more information on when power will be restored.

National Rail canceled all trains to and from the airport.

London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters were on the scene after a transformer within an electrical substation caught fire in west London late Thursday night.

Thousands of homes also lost power and about 150 people were evacuated.

Footage posted to social media showed huge flames and large plumes of smoke coming from the facility.

“The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimize disruption,” Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said in a post on X the power outage affected more than 16,300 homes.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.23 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Goulbourne urged people to take safety precautions and avoid the area as crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Heathrow normally opens for flights at 6 a.m. due to nighttime flying restrictions. It said the closure would last until 11:59 p.m. Friday.

The U.K. government earlier this year approved building a third runway at the airport to boost the economy and connectivity to the world.

FILE - Airplanes are seen at the Heathrow Airport in London, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

An American Airlines jetliner that caught fire after landing Thursday at Denver International Airport sits near a hangar at the airport Friday, March 14, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Aircraft catches fire after landing in Denver, sending passengers onto wing as smoke engulfs plane

Delta plane that flipped over in Toronto last month showed high rate of descent, initial report says

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.

The Latest

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed after Wall St edges lower on US policy uncertainty

3m ago

Sudan's military says it has retaken the last area of the capital held by rival paramilitary forces

4m ago

Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, prompting alert level to be raised

10m ago

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.