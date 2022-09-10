BreakingNews
FBI searching for autistic Ohio teen who left Atlanta airport with 'unknown man'
Heat wave breaks in Southern California with spotty rain

Members of the Ornelas family put on plastic raincoats as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Members of the Ornelas family put on plastic raincoats as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By JULIE WATSON and JOHN ANTCZAK, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
Southern Californians have welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Southern Californians welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday from a tropical storm veering off the Pacific Coast days after a relentless heat wave nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid.

Officials braced for flooding in coastal and mountain areas from the storm and feared powerful winds could expand the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles. But minimal flooding was reported early Saturday and crews made significant progress on the fire and said they expected full containment on Monday. More than 10,000 homes and other structures have been threatened by the blaze.

The National Weather Service forecast an end to the grueling heat wave in the Los Angeles area Saturday though heat and wind advisories remained in effect through the evening, and warned of possible flooding in mountain areas and some beach communities. In San Diego County, inland areas such as Mt. Laguna and Julian received several inches of rain while coastal communities got less than an inch, the National Weather Service reported.

With flooding possible, officials in coastal cities posted warning signs and made sandbags available to the public. In Orange County's Seal Beach, a beach parking lot had minor flooding Friday from the high tide, authorities said.

Hurricane Kay made landfall near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but it quickly weakened into a tropical storm by the time it reached Southern California. The tropical conditions added a swelter to the heat wave that saw temperatures soar past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in many parts of California this week.

Some residents welcomed the respite from unusually high temperatures.

“The heat was killer, so for now this feels good,” Charles Jenkins said as rain fell Friday in San Diego.

While firefighters made progress against the Fairview Fire, the fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento grew overnight to at least 51 square miles (134 square kilometers) and threatened 3,600 homes in Placer and El Dorado counties, while blanketing the region in smoke. Structures have burned in the mountain hamlet of Volcanoville and more than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, authorities said.

September already has produced one of the hottest and longest heat waves on record for California and some other Western states. Nearly 54 million people were under heat warnings and advisories across the region this week as temperature records were shattered in many areas.

California’s state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high Tuesday of 116 degrees (46.7 C), breaking a 97-year-old record. Salt Lake City tied its all-time high temperature Wednesday at 107 degrees (41.6 C).

On Tuesday, as air conditioners whirred amid the stifling heat, California set a record for power consumption and authorities nearly instituted rolling blackouts when the electrical grid capacity was at its breaking point.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

On Saturday, fire officials said they'd been unable to corral any part of the Mosquito Fire so far. It has burned near the town of Foresthill, home to about 1,500 people, where David Hance slept on the porch of his mother’s mobile home when he woke up to a glowing red sky early Wednesday morning and was ordered to evacuate.

“It was actually fricking terrifying, cause they say, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s coming closer,’” he said. “It was like sunset in the middle of the night.”

Smoke from the wildfire has spread for miles. In the San Francisco Bay Area, air quality regulators extended a smoke advisory through Saturday, while organizers of the Tour de Tahoe canceled the annual 72-mile (115-km) bicycle ride scheduled Sunday around Lake Tahoe because of the heavy smoke from the blaze — more than 50 miles (80 km) away. Last year's ride was canceled due to smoke from another big fire south of Tahoe.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

____

Antczak reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers Stefanie Dazio and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles, Noah Berger in Auburn, California, Scott Sonner in Reno, Nevada, and Gillian Flaccus in Portland, Oregon, contributed to this report.

Two people cross the road as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Ruben Ornelas, left, unpacks plastic raincoats for the family with his wife, Stephanie, as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

A dog rides through the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., as the Mosquito Fire burns on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff community in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Caltrans workers remove a fallen tree blocking transit on SR-79 between Paso Picacho Campground and Lake Cuyamaca on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. A surge of clouds and showers associated with Tropical Storm Kay off Mexico's Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane Thursday evening. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

Firefighters battle the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A hand crew prepares to battle the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Seen from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

While battling the Mosquito Fire, a firefighter watches vegetation burn along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A firefighter rubs his face while battling the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Brian Johnson hoses down his cousin's home as the Mosquito Fire burns toward the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Brian Johnson hoses down his cousin's home as the Mosquito Fire burns toward the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters and residents in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., watch the as a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Resident Chad Mackay watches from the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., as a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on the Mosquito Fire as it burns near Volcanoville on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., an air tanker drops retardant on the Mosquito Fire as it burns near Volcanoville on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Seen from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters in the Foresthill community of Placer County, Calif., watch the as a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

The Mosquito Fire burns along a ridge top in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

The Mosquito Fire burns along a ridge top in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

An air tanker drops retardant while trying to stop the Mosquito Fire from spreading along Chicken Hawk Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A destroyed structure rest in a clearing as the Mosquito Fire burns along Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighters battle the Mosquito Fire burning on Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A flag flies behind a scorched outbuilding as the Mosquito Fire burns along Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Scorched vehicles rest in a clearing as the Mosquito Fire burns along Michigan Bluff Rd. in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

Firefighter Stephanie Endsley battles the Mosquito Fire burning near the Michigan Bluff community in unincorporated Placer County, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Noah Berger

A fallen tree blocks transit on SR-79 between Paso Picacho Campground and Lake Cuyamaca before Caltrans workers removed it on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 in San Diego, Calif. A surge of clouds and showers associated with Tropical Storm Kay off Mexico's Baja California peninsula knocked the edge off temperatures in Southern California at times but also were a potential problem for solar generation. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane Thursday evening. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

Stephanie Ornelas, center in red, helps cover her family in plastic raincoats as wind and rain pummel the area Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Julian, Calif. A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

