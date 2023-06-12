X

Heat upgrade Tyler Herro to questionable for Game 5 of NBA Finals

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Miami guard Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Miami guard Tyler Herro has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, a strong indication that the Heat plan on having him available to play against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night as they try to extend their season.

Herro has not played since breaking his right hand in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals against Milwaukee. He has recovered from surgery to repair the fractures and has been doing on-court work for several days in an effort to get back on the court.

He was listed as out for Game 5 when the initial Heat injury report for the game was released Sunday. The Heat upgraded him on Monday morning in Denver.

“You have to go through stages,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said last week when discussing Herro's return. “First part of it was just shooting, then movement, then contact versus coaches and then the next level of contact in practice.”

Miami trails the finals 3-1. The Nuggets are seeking their first NBA title and need only one win to get it, with Game 5 — and Game 7, if necessary — both set to be played in Denver. If the Heat win on Monday, Game 6 would be in Miami on Thursday.

Herro also missed some time in last season's playoffs with a groin injury. It sidelined him for three games of the East finals against Boston, before he returned for Game 7 and struggled in what became the final game of the season for the Heat.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Biden pulls out of College Athlete Day at the White House, citing tooth pain2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

UPDATE: Chain of 15 crashes causes commuting nightmare on Downtown Connector
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Pitts Road bridge over Ga. 400 closes for 1 year for replacement
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp to travel to nation of Georgia, France
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp to travel to nation of Georgia, France
4h ago

Credit: Pearson

Veteran broadcaster Monica Pearson joins AJC with new video program
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial...
9m ago
Apollo Theater CEO Jonelle Procope to leave the historic landmark on safe financial...
9m ago
In Miami, Trump's ardent backers are a sign of the city's rightward shift
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Atlanta training center: Council members explain their votes
8h ago
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
Six years later: A look back at the I-85 bridge collapse in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top