Heat hold off depleted Lakers 96-94 in NBA Finals rematch

Los Angeles also lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-28, falling to East contenders Brooklyn and Miami at Staples Center.

Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schröder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points while hitting four 3-pointers, and Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lakers took their third loss in 11 games.

Kuzma's three-point play with 1:28 left trimmed Miami's lead to 94-92, but after Duncan Robinson fouled out on an offensive foul with 25 seconds left, Wesley Matthews missed a rushed, off-balance 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play.

TIP-INS

Heat: Avery Bradley, a starter for the Lakers last season who missed their playoff run after opting out of the NBA restart, missed this game for Miami with a calf strain. ... Goran Dragić missed his eighth straight game with a sprained left ankle.

Lakers: Schröder will miss at least two more games in quarantine, coach Frank Vogel said. The Lakers hope he'll return Friday against Portland. ... Caruso went scoreless in 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Thunder on Monday.

Lakers: Host Wizards on Monday.

