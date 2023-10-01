Heat has forced organizers to cancel Twin Cities races that draw up to 20,000 runners

Organizers have canceled two long-distance races in Minnesota's two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners because of a forecast of record high temperatures and humidity
National & World News
51 minutes ago
X

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A forecast that record high temperatures and humidity would create “extreme and dangerous” conditions prompted organizers to cancel two long-distance races Sunday in Minnesota's two largest cities that were expected to draw up to 20,000 runners.

The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon from Minneapolis to neighboring St. Paul had been expected to draw up to 8,000 runners when organizers called it off early Sunday. The organizers, Twin Cities in Motion, also canceled a separate 10-mile race drawing 12,000 runners.

In an email to race participants early Sunday, race organizers said: “The latest weather forecast update projects record-setting heat conditions that do not allow a safe event for runners, supporters and volunteers.”

In the days leading up to Sunday's race, organizers had warned that weather conditions could be unsafe. But the race was expected to still be held, with additional safety precautions in place. By Sunday morning, a “black flag" warning was issued, prompting the event's cancellation.

The National Weather Service predicted a midday high Sunday of 88 degrees Fahrenheit (31 degrees Celsius).

Some runners had lined up for the race's start early Sunday and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune they planned to run anyway.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted50m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: A traffic pet peeve unfit for a NASCAR guy
4h ago

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women
20h ago

Credit: AP

NEW DETAILS
Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women
20h ago

15-year-old shot to death outside metro Atlanta high school football game
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Valentino returns to Paris’ Les Beaux-Arts with modern twist; Burton bids farewell at...
10m ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson sitting out with shoulder injury, rookie Thompson Robinson...
13m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Europe beats United States 16 1/2-11 1/2 at Ryder Cup
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
3h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top