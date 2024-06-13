Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in Greece closed down the Acropolis in Athens during the afternoon on Thursday for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures.

The Culture Ministry said the hilltop citadel, which is Greece's most popular ancient site, was closed from midday to 5 p.m. local time because of the heat.

All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital were also shut during the same hours. People who had booked visits for that period could use their tickets later in the day until the sites close at 8 p.m., the ministry said.