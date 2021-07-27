Hearing exposes TV viewers to blunt language, racial slurs

It wasn't immediately clear how many CBS and NBC stations chose to air it, but those in the New York and Los Angeles markets did not.

Television executives argue that consumers have many more options to see such events than they did years ago, including live streaming.

“The fact is, people don't go to broadcast television for live, breaking news the way they used to,” said Mark Lukasiewicz, who ran NBC News' special events unit until 2017 and is now dean of the School of Communication at Hofstra University.

Still, there's no better way to catch a casual viewer's attention and signal an event's importance than broadcast television special reports.

Some Republicans, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have minimized the investigation as being partisan. So it was noteworthy that Fox News Channel, the favored destination for many Republican viewers, aired Tuesday's testimony.

While onscreen chyrons occasionally reminded viewers that the investigatory committee was “Pelosi-selected” and “Dem-led,” the network stuck with the hearing through the question-and-answer period until the end.

Fox's Bret Baier said the hearing was an “eye-opener” for anyone who considered Jan. 6 a non-violent protest.

“You cannot watch this testimony and say that it's not a big deal,” he said.

Caption From left, U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone, Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Daniel Hodges and U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn watch a video of the rioters during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik, Pool) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik