ajc logo
X

Health minister: Iran marks first day without COVID deaths

National & World News
11 minutes ago
Iran’s health minister says the country has marked its first day after more than two years without a single COVID-19 death

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s health minister said Thursday the country has marked its first day after more than two years without a single COVID-19 death, lauding this as a significant milestone for a nation that long had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle East.

The ministry reported 175 new cases over the past day, bringing Iran's number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 7,230,000. Iran's officially registered death toll stands at 141,318.

“Iran has experienced the first day without a coronavirus death while America and Europe still have high casualty rates,” tweeted Health Minister Bahram Einollahi.

At its peak in the pandemic, in August 2021, Iran registered more than 50,000 new cases a day. That same month also marked the highest daily number of fatalities, 709 deaths a day.

Earlier this year, in February, authorities said the aggressive omicron variant was dominant in Iran and urged hospitals to prepare for a new wave of infections and hospitalizations.

Like many middle-income countries, Iran has relied on Sinopharm, the state-backed Chinese vaccine. The country also offers citizens an array of other shots to choose from — Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, Indian firm Bharat’s Covaxin, as well as its homegrown COVIran Barekat shot.

With anti-American hostility simmering, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had banned the import of Western shots. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech remain forbidden.

Editors' Picks
How Braves starter Spencer Strider’s change-up was born 13h ago
For younger metro Atlanta students, pandemic added to math woes
4h ago
Pro golfer Bart Bryant killed in vehicle accident in Florida
29m ago
Her first colonoscopy cost her $0. Her second cost $2,185. Why?
4h ago
Her first colonoscopy cost her $0. Her second cost $2,185. Why?
4h ago
NBCUniversal will operate huge new Assembly film studio in Doraville
15h ago
The Latest
Live updates | Ukraine seeks more weapons, Russia sanctions
14m ago
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
17m ago
Jubilee: Four days of celebration mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign
18m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top