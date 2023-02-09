Heads may roll in Oregon agency due to love for rare bourbon

Marks, though, in his responses to questions from the investigator, denied that he had violated Oregon ethics laws and state policy. However, he acknowledged that he had received preferential treatment “to some extent” in obtaining the whiskey as a commission employee. Marks and the other officials said they never resold the whiskeys they obtained.

After taking office last month, Kotek, a Democrat who was a long-serving Oregon House speaker, asked for Marks' resignation, but no reason was announced. Kotek said she learned of this business about the bourbon afterward.

The board of commissioners is appointed by the governor and in turn selects the executive director, according to a commission spokesman. The commissioners' next regular meeting is next Wednesday. The agency is the state’s third-largest revenue generator.

Kotek has asked Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to conduct an independent civil investigation into the extent of any wrongdoing and recommend stronger protocols for ensuring ethics laws are followed.