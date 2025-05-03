Head Start survives Trump administration budget proposal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration apparently has backed away from a proposal to eliminate funding for Head Start, the early education program that serves some of the nation's neediest preschoolers.

Backers of the six-decade-old program, which educates more than half a million children from low-income and homeless families, had been fretting after a leaked Trump administration proposal suggested defunding it. Project 2025, the conservative blueprint drawn up by the Heritage Foundation and co-authored by President Donald Trump’s current budget chief, also called for cutting Head Start.

But the budget summary released Friday, which outlined programs set to receive drastic cuts or boosts, did not mention Head Start. On a call with reporters, an administration official said there would be "no changes" to it. The official insisted on anonymity to preview the budget plan on a call with reporters.