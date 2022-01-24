Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Head of US Special Operations Command has COVID-19

National & World News
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
48 minutes ago
The head of the U.S. military’s Special Operations Command has tested positive for COVID-19,  the command said Monday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the U.S. military's Special Operations Command has tested positive for COVID-19, the command said Monday.

Gen. Richard D. Clarke has very mild symptoms and is working remotely, said Col. Curt Kellogg, his spokesman. Kellogg said Clarke hasn't been physically in the presence of any senior Defense Department leaders or other members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff this month.

Berger is fully vaccinated and got the booster shot.

Clarke is the latest member of the Joint Staff to get the virus. The chairman, Army Gen. Mark Milley, and the Marine commandant, Gen. David Berger were among the latest to have positive tests. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also had the virus earlier this month.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
More migrants seek asylum through reopened Canadian border
2m ago
Trial begins for cops accused of violating Floyd's rights
5m ago
EXPLAINER: Why effort to help Afghanistan is falling short
11m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top