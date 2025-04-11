Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Head of US Space Force base in Greenland is fired after Vance visit

The commander of a U.S. Space Force base in Greenland has been fired after she sent a base-wide email breaking with official messaging following Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the Danish territory that President Donald Trump is seeking to annex
Vice President JD Vance, left, listens to Col. Susan Meyers, right, during a briefing at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Vice President JD Vance, left, listens to Col. Susan Meyers, right, during a briefing at Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
By TARA COPP – Associated Press
Updated 17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The commander of a U.S. Space Force base in Greenland has been fired after she sent a base-wide email breaking with official messaging following Vice President JD Vance's visit to the Danish territory that President Donald Trump is seeking to annex.

In a statement late Thursday, the Space Force said Col. Susan Meyers was removed as commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland over a "loss of confidence in her ability to lead."

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties,” the statement said.

Military.com reported Thursday that Meyers sent the base-wide email defending the base’s relationship with Denmark and Greenland following Vance’s visit two weeks ago.

A U.S. official confirmed Friday to The Associated Press that Meyers sent the email and its contents showing support for Greenland and Denmark. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide additional details not made public.

Greenland is a territory of Denmark, which is a NATO ally of the United States. Trump wants to annex the territory, claiming it's needed for national security purposes, and Vance's visit in late March set off heated rhetoric between the U.S. and Denmark, with Trump refusing to take the use of military force off the table.

In a post on X late Thursday, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell linked to the Military.com story and said that “actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.”

Meyers' firing was the latest in a series of terminations of senior military leaders, including several female leaders.

The Trump administration has previously fired Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan and U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, the only woman on NATO's military committee.

Other key firings were Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Gen. Tim Haugh, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance listen to Col. Susan Meyers as they tour the U.S. military's Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, Friday, March 28, 2025. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Vice President JD Vance, left, and second lady Usha Vance, board Air Force Two as they depart after touring Pituffik Space Base, Friday, March 28, 2025, in Greenland. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference in Panama City, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

Credit: AP

Options for Trump's space-based 'Golden Dome' missile defense shield head to Hegseth for approval

Ukraine 'coalition of the willing' presses ahead with force planning amid doubts about US support

House Republicans and Democrats say the US must maintain its troop totals in Europe

The Latest

Justin Rose hits his tee shot on the first hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament, Friday, April 11, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: AP

Justin Rose is in the lead at the Masters and hopeful of staying there this time

15m ago

Justin Rose is in the lead at the Masters and hopeful of staying there this time

15m ago

Ahead of spaceflight, Katy Perry is reading Carl Sagan and channeling her 'feminine divine'

16m ago

Featured

House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones confer before the annual State of the Judiciary Address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Power struggle between Georgia House speaker and lieutenant governor spills into public

While there has always been friendly competition between chambers, this year showed the extent to which one leader was attempting to dominate the other.

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

Arizona State amateur makes curious Masters bathroom decision — in Rae’s Creek

Masters live updates on Thursday from the first round at Augusta National