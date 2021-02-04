Head of Tokyo Olympics faces storm over comments about women

“I had no intention to disrespect women," Mainichi reported him saying. “I believe I must carry out my responsibility, but if calls for my resignation grow, I may have to resign.”

He added: “It was careless of me, and I would like to apologize.”

On Tuesday in a on-line meeting, Asahi reported him saying: "Women are very competitive. When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something.”

His comment came when he was asked about the presence of few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If we are going to have more women directors, someone has remarked, then meetings go on for a long time unless we restrict the comments. I’m not saying who that is.”

The Tokyo Olympics he leads are already swamped with problems.

About 80% of Japanese in polls says the games should be postponed or canceled in the midst of a pandemic. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion to put on these Olympics.

Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

