Head of Tokyo Games won't resign after statement about women

In an on-line meeting, Asahi reported him saying: "Women are very competitive. When one of them raises her hand, they probably think they have to say something, too. And then everyone says something.”

His comment came when he was asked about the presence of few women on the board of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

“If we are going to have more women directors, someone has remarked, then meetings go on for a long time unless we restrict the comments. I’m not saying who that is.”

The Tokyo Olympics he leads are already swamped with problems.

About 80% of Japanese in polls says the games should be postponed or canceled in the midst of a pandemic. They also have spoken out on rising costs that may total more than $25 billion to put on these Olympics.

—-

Yuri Kageyama in Tokyo contributed to this report.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, takes off his protective face mask as he attends a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

Yoshiro Mori, center, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, enters a venue for a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo. Comments about women made earlier in the week by Mori, a former prime minister, could force him to resign. It's one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics don't need as organizers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. (Takashi Aoyama/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Takashi Aoyama Credit: Takashi Aoyama

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori speaks to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo. Comments about women made earlier in the week by Mori, a former prime minister, could force him to resign. It's one more problem the postponed Tokyo Olympics don't need as organizers and the IOC try to pull off the games in the midst of a pandemic. (Takashi Aoyama/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Takashi Aoyama Credit: Takashi Aoyama

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, enters a venue for a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, closes his eyes during a news conference in Tokyo Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (Kim Kyung-hoon/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon Credit: Kim Kyung-hoon