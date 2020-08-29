Head of jewelry theft crew sentenced to federal prison

According to prosecutors, the crew would use a “scout" to identify a target — typically jewelers doing business at stores, malls or trade shows.

They would be followed, sometimes for hours and many miles, until they could be robbed by force or tricked out of their goods.

One ruse involved puncturing a car tire and having a crew member pose as a Good Samaritan to steal a bag containing the goods, prosecutors said.

In 2019, a couple who ran a jewelry business in Connecticut lost a bag containing about $400,000 in jewelry during a show at the Los Angeles Convention Center when a man in a yellow and orange safety vest helped them pack and push their belongings in a cart in order to make off with the bag, authorities said.

The crew had tracked the victims for days, the U.S. attorney's statement said.

Lucca and two others were arrested last year in Northern California. Three co-conspirators have pleaded guilty in the case and another man faces trial next year in Los Angeles.