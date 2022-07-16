Head of German art show quits after antisemitic piece shown

“We are sorry that details of this banner are misunderstood other than their original purpose. We apologize for the injuries caused in this context,” it said last month.

It acknowledged that the incident followed months of debate about alleged antisemitism, which it and the show's organizers had strongly rejected.

Germany's president raised the issue of antisemitism during his speech at the show's opening, saying there were "limits" to what artists can do when they address political issues in a country that is still atoning for the Holocaust.

The board of the documenta, which is staged every four years in the central German city of Kassel, has called for a swift investigation into the incident.