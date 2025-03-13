He can pull a train by the strength of his teeth. An Egyptian wrestler sets 3 world records

CAIRO (AP) — Pulling a train by the strength of your teeth is no easy task. But for Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga, it's just one of several things he can do to show off his astonishing strength.

Mahrous this week received formal recognition by the Guinness World Records in three categories, including the heaviest rail pull using only his teeth. His two other certificates are for the heaviest locomotive pull and for the fastest 100-meter road vehicle pull.

He says he pulled the two-ton locomotive in under 40 seconds.