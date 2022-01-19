HBO leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

The annual awards honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. Streaming services nabbed a total of 63 nominees, with cable receiving 39 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 17 nominations.

The films nominated include “Eternals” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures), “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (Amazon Studios), “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (Netflix), “tick, tick... BOOM!” (Netflix) and “West Side Story” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures).