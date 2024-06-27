Nation & World News

Hawks trade AJ Griffin to Rockets for No. 44 pick in NBA draft, AP source says

A person familiar with the deal has told The Associated Press the Atlanta Hawks moved back into the NBA draft by trading forward AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin dribbles down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, March 21, 2023, in Atlanta. The Hawks have moved back into the NBA draft by trading Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick on Thursday, June 27, 2024 according to a person familiar with the deal. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin dribbles down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, March 21, 2023, in Atlanta. The Hawks have moved back into the NBA draft by trading Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick on Thursday, June 27, 2024 according to a person familiar with the deal. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks moved back into the NBA draft on Thursday by trading forward AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The Hawks made French teen Zaccharie Risacher the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Wednesday night. It was Atlanta's only pick in the draft before Thursday's trade.

The trade of Griffin, a 2022 first-round pick, helps to clear playing time for Risacher, a wing.

Griffin was limited by injuries, including an ankle sprain, to 20 games this season. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while playing in 72 games, including 12 starts, as a rookie in the 2022-23 season.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system 57m ago

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub
The Latest
Israel allows 19 kids to leave Gaza who are sick or wounded in first medical evacuation...
2m ago
Republicans advance contempt charges against Biden's ghostwriter for refusing to turn...
9m ago
THE LATEST
Biden and Trump prepare to debate for the first time in 2024 election season
11m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta