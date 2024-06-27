Hawks trade AJ Griffin to Rockets for No. 44 pick in NBA draft, AP source says

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks moved back into the NBA draft on Thursday by trading forward AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the No. 44 pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

The Hawks made French teen Zaccharie Risacher the No. 1 overall pick in the draft Wednesday night. It was Atlanta's only pick in the draft before Thursday's trade.