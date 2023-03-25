Hawks star Young ejected after hard ball toss to referee

“There wasn't a single part of him that tried to rationalize what happened,” Snyder said.

The technical foul was Young's 15th of the season. A 16th technical foul results in an automatic one-game suspension.

Young, who leads Atlanta with his averages of 26.8 points and 10 assists, had 14 points and five assists when he was ejected.

The game was tied at 84 when Young was ejected.

“We didn't allow it to turn into a negative,” Hawks guard Dejounte Murray said. “We turned it into a positive and got the win.”

